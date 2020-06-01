Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after buying an additional 1,873,521 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,296,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $812,866,000 after buying an additional 1,110,841 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $799,731,000 after buying an additional 592,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,630,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,950 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales bought 1,226 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,236,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,542,002. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $165.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $170.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.