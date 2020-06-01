Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Acquired by Spark Investment Management LLC

Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Daktronics worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the first quarter worth $32,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Daktronics in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Daktronics by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Daktronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th.

DAKT stock opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $190.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 0.69.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $46,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,272.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 7,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $40,564.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,970,024.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $232,188. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.