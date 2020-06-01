CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $955,672,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 744.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $815,313,000 after buying an additional 9,674,728 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 468.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,325,000 after buying an additional 2,507,659 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,235,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $607,282,000 after buying an additional 2,487,300 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.88.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.49. 728,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,709,802. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,534 shares of company stock worth $604,560 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

