Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Stake Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 350.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $28,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 87.4% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMI opened at $169.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.09. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $186.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.00. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.311 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 34.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.19.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

