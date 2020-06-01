CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Has $144,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 54.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $335.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.80. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $333.21 and its 200 day moving average is $344.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,680,406.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $438.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $366.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.92.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.