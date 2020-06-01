CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Grows Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 59.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

EMR opened at $61.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

