CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 849 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 41.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 154,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 230,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares in the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

NYSE:PSX opened at $78.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.09, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.60. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director Gary Kramer Adams purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $780,273.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

