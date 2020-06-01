CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Buys 116 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $39,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1,615.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JMP Securities cut Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.04.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $1,924,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,671.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.50, for a total transaction of $305,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,360 shares in the company, valued at $978,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,445 shares of company stock valued at $8,785,303. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANET opened at $233.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.00. Arista Networks Inc has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $289.45. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

