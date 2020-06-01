CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Boosts Holdings in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 260.9% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $4,205,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,263,717.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $939,362.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,698.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,955 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $139.20 on Monday. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.87 and a fifty-two week high of $149.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.05, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

