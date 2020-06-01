CSat Investment Advisory L.P. Acquires 226 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after acquiring an additional 71,067 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 107.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

NYSE:DUK opened at $85.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $103,339.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,615.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,566 shares of company stock valued at $293,251. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.