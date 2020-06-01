Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) Stake Increased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 567.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CAG opened at $34.99 on Monday. Conagra Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $22.83 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

CAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $9,492,198.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $237,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,923,922. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

