Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Cut by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604,388 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Comcast by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,006,456,000 after buying an additional 4,822,230 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,016,868,000 after buying an additional 506,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $2,140,195,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.38. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $37,938.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

