City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $40.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. City Office REIT had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 1.01%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.35 million, a PE ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.32. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.38.

In other City Office REIT news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,655.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory Tylee bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.68 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,944. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $225,600 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,040,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 44,846 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,411,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,643,000 after purchasing an additional 230,653 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39,375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,178.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 47,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

