Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 163.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,299 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,051 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,525,554 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $280,083,000 after acquiring an additional 18,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

In other news, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 5,110 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total transaction of $704,464.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,326 shares in the company, valued at $9,005,842.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 732 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.30, for a total value of $103,431.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,029.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,903 shares of company stock worth $5,983,006 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $2.57 on Monday, reaching $145.55. 15,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,731. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $155.10.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $860.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.29 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 23.88%. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTXS. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. William Blair raised Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.