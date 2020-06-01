Citigroup Inc. Sells 68,952 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.50% of Sailpoint Technologies worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 13,131 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538 shares during the period. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sailpoint Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 173,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sailpoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sailpoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.65.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,368,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,377,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $405,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,898 shares in the company, valued at $27,369,140.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sailpoint Technologies stock opened at $22.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.64 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $75.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.18 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

