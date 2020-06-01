Citigroup Inc. Sells 46,247 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.09% of Globe Life worth $7,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $120,501,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globe Life by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,689,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,349,000 after acquiring an additional 488,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Globe Life by 261.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,193,000 after acquiring an additional 293,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 690,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,564,000 after purchasing an additional 258,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $16,128,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $77.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day moving average of $91.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $111.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GL. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

