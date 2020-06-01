Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,096 Shares of Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,096 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of Everest Re Group worth $7,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 201.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 859,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $237,875,000 after buying an additional 574,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $116,685,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 845,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,796,000 after purchasing an additional 356,888 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $554,657,000 after purchasing an additional 298,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $75,934,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RE. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $222.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $235.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on Everest Re Group from $272.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

In related news, Chairman Joseph V. Taranto sold 12,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $2,075,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 289,851 shares in the company, valued at $50,141,324.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 200 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $33,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RE opened at $198.41 on Monday. Everest Re Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.26. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everest Re Group Ltd will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

