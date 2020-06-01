Citigroup Inc. Lowers Position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,276 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.15% of BWX Technologies worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 172,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 71,301 shares in the last quarter.

BWXT has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America raised BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.38.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $62.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $70.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.54.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 74.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,118,325.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 17,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $1,053,313.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,699.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,242 shares of company stock worth $1,154,954 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

