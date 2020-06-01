Citigroup Inc. Has $5.51 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of NVR worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVR. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of NVR by 35.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75 shares in the company, valued at $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVR opened at $3,221.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,043.01 and a 12 month high of $4,071.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,974.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,444.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.61 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $47.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 175.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Bank of America cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,479.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

