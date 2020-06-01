Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,065,050 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 2,292.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,111,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065,050 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 2.37% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $6,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,218,000 after buying an additional 550,024 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,299,000 after buying an additional 104,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,054,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,686,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,700,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 837,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,358,000 after buying an additional 63,512 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Shares of CLDT opened at $6.75 on Monday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $316.98 million, a P/E ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

