Citigroup Inc. Acquires 2,115 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461,070 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,362,000 after purchasing an additional 238,689 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,762,000 after purchasing an additional 238,630 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 734,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,709,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 702,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,021,000 after purchasing an additional 98,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 689,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $130.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.52. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $150.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 104.00, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,323 shares of company stock valued at $11,022,681. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.