Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,679 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.84. 391,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,476,058. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.