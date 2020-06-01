Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 325.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,422 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $12,552,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $778,675,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,414,573 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,152,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,181 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Cigna by 40.0% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,214,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $746,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,560,825 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,153,000 after buying an additional 824,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,673. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $252.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Cigna in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.43.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,831,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total transaction of $541,445.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,005,594.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,903,242 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

