Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its price target upped by analysts at Cowen from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CIEN. Raymond James increased their price target on Ciena from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,435. Ciena has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $59,976.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 2,121.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in Ciena by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

