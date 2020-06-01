Cfra Lowers Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target to $130.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its price objective lowered by Cfra from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Stephens raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $146.63.

SAFM stock opened at $132.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,100.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $102.13 and a twelve month high of $179.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.88.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.43 million. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 27th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth about $2,012,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 388.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 994.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.7% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

