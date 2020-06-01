Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 30.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Willingdon Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,958. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $50.77 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

