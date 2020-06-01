Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 48.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.00. The stock had a trading volume of 139,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,258,350. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $169.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,527,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.62.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

