Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,993 Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWO. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $597,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,156,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWO remained flat at $$14.68 during trading on Monday. 18,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,298. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.61. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $21.12.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

