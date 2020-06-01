Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 315 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 512.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Msci during the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

MSCI traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $327.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,354. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.09. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.95. Msci Inc has a 12 month low of $206.82 and a 12 month high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total value of $545,076.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at $83,306,733.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,123,051. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

