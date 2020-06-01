Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 169,215 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 47.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,264 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 169,215 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Plains GP by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 124,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

NYSE PAGP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 27,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,905. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.55. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.39.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Sinnott bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 93,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,854.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $147,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 233,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,686.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 211,600 shares of company stock worth $972,812 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.