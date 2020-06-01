Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 13,330 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 86.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Visa by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its position in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on V. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.46.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,419,661 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.38. The stock had a trading volume of 81,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,988,247. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

