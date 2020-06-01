Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $841,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,698 shares of company stock valued at $19,052,094 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.07.

Shares of NEE traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $251.97. The stock had a trading volume of 19,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,985. The company has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $174.80 and a fifty-two week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.