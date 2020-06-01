Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of NVR by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 23 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,700.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $4,300.00 to $2,950.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,479.50.

In related news, Director Sallie B. Bailey purchased 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR stock traded up $41.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3,263.00. 134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,465. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,974.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,444.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 2.46. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,043.01 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $44.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $45.61 by ($0.65). NVR had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $47.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 175.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

