Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,000 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 14,809 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $141.09. 2,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.00. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $151.03.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

