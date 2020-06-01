Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,589 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.13. The stock had a trading volume of 997,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803,300. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $32.72 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. MKM Partners raised their price target on TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.23.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

