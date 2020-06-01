Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:JPST traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.55. 303,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.31.

