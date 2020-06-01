Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $306,000 in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

NYSE PNC traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.70. 12,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,428. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.41 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Compass Point lifted their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.67.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman acquired 1,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 21,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,575. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.