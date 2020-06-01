Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 96.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 406,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,525,000 after buying an additional 199,127 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Lam Research by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 60,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.08.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,522. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $171.04 and a 1 year high of $344.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.66 and its 200 day moving average is $277.20.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

