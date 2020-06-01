Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 560,106 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $114,965,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FB. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.74.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,585 shares of company stock worth $11,885,393 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $229.00. 4,015,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,960,940. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $240.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

