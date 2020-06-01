Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $855,000 Stock Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 107,167 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 28,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $195,336.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 25,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,638. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.15. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $34.48.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $534.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.28 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Maxim Group dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on South Jersey Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

