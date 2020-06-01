Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 345.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 130.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGS stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $83.69. 568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,401. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. ONE Gas Inc has a one year low of $63.67 and a one year high of $96.97.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $528.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.40 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.16%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director John William Gibson bought 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $260,307.06. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. TheStreet downgraded ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

