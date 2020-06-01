Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 473,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Tellurian by 16.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,871,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 537,653 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,225,000 after purchasing an additional 26,272 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tellurian by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 34,530 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tellurian by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,898 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tellurian by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the last quarter. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.99. 13,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.51. Tellurian Inc has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $257.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. The business had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TELL shares. BidaskClub downgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James downgraded Tellurian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.68.

In other Tellurian news, Director Charif Souki sold 9,853,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $13,794,205.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,533,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,947,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

