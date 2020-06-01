Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $366,000 Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verisign were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verisign by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verisign by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,393,000 after purchasing an additional 43,408 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verisign by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 18,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Verisign by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $64,395,000 after purchasing an additional 41,856 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Verisign by 7.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 483,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,058,000 after purchasing an additional 31,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock traded down $2.05 on Monday, reaching $216.96. 4,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,749. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.32 and a 200-day moving average of $197.85. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $148.77 and a one year high of $221.78.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total value of $1,310,715.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,138,250.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,300 shares of company stock worth $4,951,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Cfra increased their price objective on Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Verisign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.25.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

