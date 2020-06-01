Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after buying an additional 42,474 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Cintas by 208.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Cintas by 48.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.16. 4,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,937. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $154.33 and a twelve month high of $304.81. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.42.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 13.19%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair downgraded Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.27.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

