Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 21.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,261,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $711,438,000 after buying an additional 1,107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after buying an additional 1,046,394 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.03.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.15. 1,162,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,828,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $351.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.18. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,286,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

