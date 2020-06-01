Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Targa Resources worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 24.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRGP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.24.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.04. 542,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,685. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 3.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is -49.38%.

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

