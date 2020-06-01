Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qorvo by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,245,000 after buying an additional 1,131,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,060,000 after acquiring an additional 193,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,852,000 after purchasing an additional 956,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $168,070,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Qorvo by 50.2% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,152,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,954,000 after purchasing an additional 385,249 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.74.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.07. 8,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.28. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $60.37 and a 12-month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,933 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.96, for a total transaction of $1,640,461.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,997 shares of company stock worth $2,684,932 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

