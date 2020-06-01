Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Humana by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Humana by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 79,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,755 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,382,000 after purchasing an additional 54,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Humana by 156.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 94,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.42.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total transaction of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock traded down $10.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $400.57. The stock had a trading volume of 91,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $375.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.20. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $208.25 and a 52-week high of $412.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

