Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,900 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,089,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,263,000 after purchasing an additional 183,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $103.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

HLT traded up $2.13 on Monday, hitting $81.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,490. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 276.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Hotels announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.