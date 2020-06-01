Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 17,017 Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $294,757,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,395,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,346,998 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,278,000 after purchasing an additional 942,118 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,146,000 after purchasing an additional 715,244 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,085,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $126.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.23.

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes bought 2,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.50 per share, with a total value of $149,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,136. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Shan Atkins purchased 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.50 per share, for a total transaction of $74,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,169. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 37,178 shares of company stock worth $2,174,913. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRI stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $78.42. 10,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.32. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $128.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

